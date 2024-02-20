Regal Apple Pay Promo Offers Free Popcorn With Movie Ticket Purchase

To celebrate the award nominations given to Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple today sent out emails about a new Apple Pay promotion that offers users a free popcorn when purchasing a ticket to a movie at a Regal theater.



For each ticket purchased to Killers of the Flower Moon or another film that is part of Regal's Best Picture Film Festival, ‌Apple Pay‌ users can get a free small popcorn. The promotion is available starting today and will last until March 9.

To get the deal, tickets will need to be purchased with ‌Apple Pay‌ from the Regal website or the Regal app. After purchase, a voucher for a free small popcorn will be emailed out, and it can be redeemed from March 1 through March 10.

Killers of the Flower Moon, from director Martin Scorsese, earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture of the Year. It is still in theaters, and can also be watched on Apple TV+.