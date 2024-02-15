Astropad's New 'Slate' App Lets You Control Your Mac With Your iPad and Apple Pencil

by

After several months of beta testing, Astropad is today officially launching its Astropad Slate app for the iPad. Slate turns an ‌iPad‌ into a large trackpad for a Mac, complete with Apple Pencil control.

astropad slate
With Slate, you can use an ‌iPad‌ and ‌Apple Pencil‌ to perform several useful tasks. The ‌Apple Pencil‌ serves as a cursor for controlling the desktop mouse, and a tap on the screen is used as a click.

When you write on the ‌iPad‌, it is translated into typed text on the Mac, and there are two-finger gestures for actions like scrolling and zoom. If you have a newer ‌iPad‌ that supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover, you can use the hover gestures. For older iPads, Astropad added a simulated hover option.

In Mac apps that support drawing, sketching, and other creative work, you can use the ‌iPad‌ as a drawing tablet. It essentially serves as a no-screen interface for drawing, with the focus on the Mac.


You'll need an ‌iPad‌ that runs iPadOS 15 or later and a Mac that runs macOS 11 or later to use Astropad Slate. The devices can be connected over Wi-Fi, Peer-to-Peer networking, or an appropriate USB cable.

The Astropad Slate app is priced at $19.99 and can be purchased from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Jhonjhon236 Avatar
Jhonjhon236
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm

So … a Wacom tablet?
Pretty much, but great if you have an iPad but not a Wacom.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
35 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
So … a Wacom tablet?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jvchappy Avatar
jvchappy
16 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Wacom tablet without the extra device... love it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mister salty Avatar
mister salty
6 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

Pretty much, but great if you have an iPad but not a Wacom.
What's the use case here?? "I have a tablet which is great for drawing, but I hate direct visual feedback and would instead prefer to use that tablet which is great for drawing as a slave device to a big monitor."

If that, why not just mirror the tablet's screen to a monitor?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
