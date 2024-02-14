Amazon Takes $99 Off AirPods Max for First Time in 2024, Available for $449.99

Amazon today has the first $99 discount on Apple's AirPods Max since Black Friday, available for $449.99 in select colors, down from $549.00. Most models can deliver as soon as February 16 with Prime delivery, but others have slipped into a late February delivery estimate.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, colors being discounted include Green, Pink, and Silver. You can find a matching sale at Best Buy right now, with similar shipping estimates in most colors. Best Buy's sale is depicted as lasting for one day only, but Amazon's should stay up a little longer.

There are plenty of other AirPods deals happening right now on Amazon. This includes the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $189.99 ($59 off), the AirPods 3 for $139.99 ($29 off), and the AirPods 2 for $89.99 ($39 off). In regards to the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3, these are both all-time low prices on these models.

Apple is rumored to be updating the AirPods Max sometime in 2024, and the new models should be getting a USB-C port and new color options. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.