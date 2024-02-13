Apple Releases Second Beta of visionOS 1.1
Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.1 update for developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The second beta comes a week after the release of the first beta.
The visionOS beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.
visionOS 1.1 adds an option to reset the Vision Pro in case you forget your passcode, a feature that was also just released to the public with visionOS 1.0.3 yesterday. Previously, a forgotten passcode would require the Vision Pro to be brought to Apple to reset it.
The update brings support for iMessage Contact Key Verification and it adds Apple device management to the Vision Pro. With this functionality, IT departments at companies and educational institutions can manage Vision Pro headsets in the same way they manage iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
According to Apple's beta notes, users can now reposition volumetric scenes closer than before, enabling easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content. That means objects can be placed closer to you.
Apple has also improved Personas in visionOS, making them look more natural and lifelike than before.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Top Rated Comments