Apple Releases Second Beta of visionOS 1.1

Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.1 update for developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The second beta comes a week after the release of the first beta.



The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

‌visionOS‌ 1.1 adds an option to reset the Vision Pro in case you forget your passcode, a feature that was also just released to the public with ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3 yesterday. Previously, a forgotten passcode would require the Vision Pro to be brought to Apple to reset it.

The update brings support for iMessage Contact Key Verification and it adds Apple device management to the Vision Pro. With this functionality, IT departments at companies and educational institutions can manage Vision Pro headsets in the same way they manage iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

According to Apple's beta notes, users can now reposition volumetric scenes closer than before, enabling easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content. That means objects can be placed closer to you.

Apple has also improved Personas in ‌visionOS‌, making them look more natural and lifelike than before.