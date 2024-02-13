Apple Releases Second Beta of visionOS 1.1

by

Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming visionOS 1.1 update for developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The second beta comes a week after the release of the first beta.

visionOS Home Screen
The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

‌visionOS‌ 1.1 adds an option to reset the Vision Pro in case you forget your passcode, a feature that was also just released to the public with ‌visionOS‌ 1.0.3 yesterday. Previously, a forgotten passcode would require the Vision Pro to be brought to Apple to reset it.

The update brings support for iMessage Contact Key Verification and it adds Apple device management to the Vision Pro. With this functionality, IT departments at companies and educational institutions can manage Vision Pro headsets in the same way they manage iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

According to Apple's beta notes, users can now reposition volumetric scenes closer than before, enabling easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content. That means objects can be placed closer to you.

Apple has also improved Personas in ‌visionOS‌, making them look more natural and lifelike than before.

Related Roundup: visionOS
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
35 minutes ago at 10:25 am

Imagine buying an Apple Vision Pro for yourself, taking it home, and then running beta software on it.

You're technically not supposed to do it on a personal device, yet I wonder how many people on MacRumors are doing this right now. :p
I don't understand why people like you are so invested in what others do.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
32 minutes ago at 10:29 am

Imagine buying an Apple Vision Pro for yourself, taking it home, and then running beta software on it.

You're technically not supposed to do it on a personal device, yet I wonder how many people on MacRumors are doing this right now. :p
Mind your business. I paid my $4k for me to do as I please.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scott6666 Avatar
Scott6666
23 minutes ago at 10:37 am
I’m wearing my headset right now and checking this on my phone
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
problem jon stewart

Jon Stewart Confirms Apple Canceled Show: 'They Didn't Want Me to Say Things That Might Get Me in Trouble'

Monday February 12, 2024 11:17 am PST by
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Read Full Article283 comments
Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater

Apple Vision Pro Could Take Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'

Sunday February 11, 2024 6:48 am PST by
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
Read Full Article466 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Header Updated

iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longest-Ever Battery Life

Monday February 12, 2024 5:40 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Read Full Article88 comments
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New MacBook Airs and iPads, iOS 17.4, and More Expected Next Month

Monday February 12, 2024 9:08 am PST by
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
Read Full Article76 comments