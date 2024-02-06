visionOS 1.1 Beta Adds Option to Reset Vision Pro In Case of Forgotten Passcode

by

With today's visionOS 1.1 beta, there appears to be a new hardware-based option to reset the Vision Pro, allowing the device to be wiped and set up fresh should the user forget their passcode.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Teal Feature
As of right now, there is no way to reset a Vision Pro outside of the Settings app, and the Settings app is inaccessible if you happen to forget your passcode. That means anyone that fails to remember their passcode will need to bring their Vision Pro in to Apple to have it wiped.

According to 9to5Mac, there is code in the ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 beta that allows the Vision Pro to be erased without the need to bring it to an Apple retail location.

There is a new system alert that lets the Vision Pro be reset after a certain number of failed attempts to enter a passcode.

This Apple Vision Pro is in security lockout. You can wait and try your passcode again, or you can erase and reset this Apple Vision Pro now.

Resetting the Vision Pro will wipe all content from the device, but as it has Activation Lock, it will not be able to be used by anyone except for the original owner with the Apple ID password used to set it up. After being wiped, the Vision Pro can be set up as new again with a new passcode added.

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
37 minutes ago at 12:24 pm

Can someone tell me how on earth they didn’t include this with version 1.0?
Simple. It wasn't ready yet. Expect many more features coming out over the next few months.

Try not to expect 100% perfection 100% of the time. *Especially* on brand new product releases involving complex software.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sc00ba Avatar
sc00ba
41 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
Can someone tell me how on earth they didn’t include this with version 1.0?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
38 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

My guess would be that it was an oversight.
Oversight is another technology they are working on...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
26 minutes ago at 12:34 pm

“It wasn’t ready yet”?

Don’t be ridiculous, this is a trillion dollar company we’re talking about here. Maybe Apple should take a few billion out of R&D and put it into software development?
Not ridiculous at all. Being unaware, you may be shocked learning that even tech companies with trillion $ valuations do not have infinite resources and are not always able to produce 100% perfection on release day for complex products.

Expect more updates over the next few months.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
39 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
What happens if you're wearing it and it performs the wipe... does it wipe your memory too ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
31 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

Simple. It wasn't ready yet. Expect many more features coming out over the next few months.

Try not to expect 100% perfection 100% of the time. *Especially* on brand new product releases.
Yes, we're still getting Mac, iDevice, etc updates and bug fixes up to FOUR decades after Version 1 was launched... but some of us seem to be holding this thing up to a demand for perfection on arrival in every way.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
