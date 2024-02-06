visionOS 1.1 Beta Adds Option to Reset Vision Pro In Case of Forgotten Passcode

With today's visionOS 1.1 beta, there appears to be a new hardware-based option to reset the Vision Pro, allowing the device to be wiped and set up fresh should the user forget their passcode.



As of right now, there is no way to reset a Vision Pro outside of the Settings app, and the Settings app is inaccessible if you happen to forget your passcode. That means anyone that fails to remember their passcode will need to bring their Vision Pro in to Apple to have it wiped.

According to 9to5Mac, there is code in the ‌visionOS‌ 1.1 beta that allows the Vision Pro to be erased without the need to bring it to an Apple retail location.

There is a new system alert that lets the Vision Pro be reset after a certain number of failed attempts to enter a passcode.



This Apple Vision Pro is in security lockout. You can wait and try your passcode again, or you can erase and reset this Apple Vision Pro now.

Resetting the Vision Pro will wipe all content from the device, but as it has Activation Lock, it will not be able to be used by anyone except for the original owner with the Apple ID password used to set it up. After being wiped, the Vision Pro can be set up as new again with a new passcode added.