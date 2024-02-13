Peloton Is Dropping Apple Watch GymKit Support
Peloton is dropping support for Apple GymKit in favor of Peloton One-Tap tracking, the fitness equipment company revealed to users in an email on Monday.
The lack of GymKit integration is unlikely to be a major concern to recent Peloton users with Apple Watch, since their health data is already synced to Peloton's app, which also shares the data with Apple's Health app.
The change is more likely to irk existing Bike+ owners who originally purchased the $2,495 stationary workout bike based on the premise that GymKit was an exclusive perk. That said, GymKit has become less important since Peloton rolled out Apple Watch integration to all its fitness equipment in 2022.
Peloton's app does all the things that GymKit offers, including tracking things like distance, pace, and heart rate metrics, and showing them live on Peloton screens. The only difference is that it's no longer using Apple's GymKit API to do the syncing.
Apple introduced GymKit as part of watchOS 4.1, which was released back in October 2017.
Top Rated Comments
This is a huge step backwards and I hope a class action comes out of it. Many of us got the Bike+ for this feature and them taking it away is unacceptable.
And device manufacturers never advertised it. It was one of those cool features that Apple introduced and then forgot to do anything with it.