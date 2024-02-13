Apple Shares Overview of Vision Pro's Privacy and Security Features

Following the launch of the Vision Pro, Apple has shared a new document outlining various privacy and security measures for the headset.



An overview of some of the Vision Pro's privacy policies, according to Apple:

Where you look before you interact with content is not shared with Apple or the apps you are using, and does not leave the device.

Apps you use cannot access information about your surroundings by default.

visionOS does not share information about who may be physically nearby with the apps and websites that you use, or with Apple.

Personas are generated entirely on-device, and associated data is encrypted.

Optic ID data for iris authentication is encrypted and never leaves the device.

You can limit the apps that someone else can interact with in Guest User mode to just those currently visible.

More details are available in Apple's document, shared earlier by 9to5Mac.

Apple privacy features available on visionOS include App Tracking Transparency, Advanced Data Protection, iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and more. iMessage Contact Key Verification was added in the visionOS 1.1 beta.

Vision Pro launched in the U.S. earlier this month, and Apple said it plans to release the headset in additional countries later this year.