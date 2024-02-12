Apple Studio Display Gets Rare All-Time Low Discount at Best Buy, Available For $1,299.99

Best Buy today has Apple's Studio Display for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand. You can find every Studio Display model for $300 off right now on Best Buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Discounts on the Studio Display have been very rare over the past few months, and this is the first time in 2024 that we've tracked a record low price on any version of the monitor.

If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Best Buy also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,599.99, down from $1,899.99, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less glare.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.