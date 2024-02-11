Apple Vision Pro Could Take Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'

by

Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater
Writing in his latest Power Own newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the device can be considered refined enough for customers to use on a day-to-day basis.

While it's not clear what Apple's development team consider to be the device's "ideal form," it's easy enough to take cues from some early adopters, whose issues with the first-generation device have extended to both the hardware and the software.

Many Vision Pro users feel the headset itself is too heavy and unwieldy for extended use, making generational miniaturization a crucial touchstone for improvement. Other criticisms have included poor battery life, not enough dedicated apps, and a preponderance of bugs in visionOS.

If Apple's team can resolve those issues over four generations – similar to the progression of the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch – Gurman's take is that the Vision Pro could eventually replace the iPad.

Apple has had "mixed results" in attempting to position the iPad as more of a Mac replacement, Gurman says. Despite Apple's efforts to make it a multitasking device with features like Stage Manager, the iPad has struggled to become a true productivity workhorse like the Mac, and now sits in a limbo amongst Apple's other offerings. "The device lost its original purpose and has become a more confusing piece of Apple's product portfolio," writes Gurman.

As for Vision Pro, which starts at $3,500, "it's going to take some hardware upgrades, a slew of software updates, and far better support from app developers and content makers to actually make the headset the iPad replacement that it's capable of being," adds Gurman. "Until then, the Vision Pro is essentially a prototype — just one where you have to pay Apple for the privilege of testing it out."

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
25 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Like iphone 4...app store, enough performance, good form and so on..
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
THE VATICANTS Avatar
THE VATICANTS
21 minutes ago at 06:54 am
The iPad could have been a masterpiece if it ran Mac OS. It has 20 versions out there and still it's just a large iPhone. I use mine for flying and that's about it. Also run a pretty big YouTube review channel and not one time, ever, would I have even considered doing real music production or film editing on the iPad over my MacBook Pro. People say "well if you put macOS on iPad it'll run into Mac sales....so WHAT? IT GOES IN THE SAME POCKET, who cares, let it.
The iPad is, has been and always will be held back from any full potential as long as it runs a glorified iPhone OS. I don't even see a difference between just having a iPad Air vs a pro. Ah, yes, the camera ...which is still **** on both...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
21 minutes ago at 06:54 am

Like iphone 4...app store, enough performance, good form and so on..
I think it was iPhone 4S when I said: That’s it! I am getting an iPhone.

It was so iconic, the form factor and design language was probably my favorite. Of course today I favor larger screens, but for a long time it was my favorite iPhone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
21 minutes ago at 06:55 am
It’ll take them 4 generations to get to the Bigscreen Beyond size? I best save my pennies. Personally the iPads only function for me is as a graphics tablet and ProCreate which cost like £7 six years ago?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
19 minutes ago at 06:56 am
of course. iPhone didn't get good until 4/4S (multitasking wasn't a thing on iPhone until iPhone 4 lol)

the hardware inside the VP is amazing tech but it's 1st gen product. Apple need to shrink it down and reduce the weight. Battery life needs to improve significantly.

software is also gonna need a few major releases to get it in a good state.

that's why I'm not buying a headset until we're a good few gens in.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
18 minutes ago at 06:58 am

The iPad could have been a masterpiece if it ran Mac OS. It has 20 versions out there and still it's just a large iPhone.
Worst, a large iPod.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These 5 New Features to Your iPhone

Saturday February 10, 2024 7:05 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Read Full Article
macbook pro bb cyber

Apple Now Selling Refurbished 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

Wednesday February 7, 2024 4:51 pm PST by
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 launch date. Pricing on the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models starts at $1,359, a $240 discount off of the original $1,599 starting price. As of right now, Apple appears to be offering only MacBook Pro models with the ...
Read Full Article49 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.3.1 With Fix for Text Bug

Thursday February 8, 2024 10:25 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 17 and iPadOS operating systems that were released in September 2023. iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection. iOS 17.3.1 and iPadOS 17.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Nerfs Web Apps in the EU

Thursday February 8, 2024 6:49 am PST by
Apple has seemingly restricted the functionality of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) in the latest beta of iOS 17.4, specifically targeting users within the European Union. The move appears to undermine the role of PWAs as viable alternatives to native apps in iOS. As first flagged by security researcher Tommy Mysk and Open Web Advocacy, the second beta release of iOS 17.4 seems to introduce...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

Every iPhone 16 Rumor We've Covered So Far

Friday February 9, 2024 6:23 am PST by
With much of the tech industry's focus recently taken up by Apple's Vision Pro headset, you'd be forgiven for thinking that iPhone rumors have been few and far between over the last few months. Fortunately, that's not the case. Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 16 series continue to surface, and taken together, Apple's next-generation 2024 smartphone lineup looks like it could turn out to be a...
Read Full Article74 comments
visionOS design

Sketchy Rumor Says iOS 18 Will Have visionOS-Inspired Design Changes

Friday February 9, 2024 8:32 am PST by
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier. For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating...
Read Full Article121 comments