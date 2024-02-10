Apple Investigating 'Ghost Touches' Issue Affecting Some Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple said it is "aware of" and "investigating" a touch-related issue affecting some Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 displays.

apple watch series 9 display
"Some customers may report their Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 is experiencing false touches on their display," reads Apple's memo, obtained by MacRumors. Apple said some customers may describe the issue as "ghost" touches.

The issue may cause the screen on affected Apple Watch models to "jump erratically" or exhibit other unexpected behavior, without any user interaction, according to Apple. The memo said the issue can also result in an Apple Watch starting a phone call unintentionally, and prevent users from entering the device's passcode.

Apple recommends that customers keep their Apple Watch's software up to date, suggesting that the company is hopeful it will be able to address the issue in a future watchOS update. Apple did not say how widespread the issue is, or provide a timeframe for a potential fix. It is unclear if defective hardware is a contributing factor.

Apple has instructed technicians not to repair affected Apple Watch models while it investigates. In the meantime, technicians are told to ask customers who are experiencing this issue to force restart their Apple Watch by holding down the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models were released in September 2023.

Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
35 minutes ago at 10:56 am
I bought mine almost immediately after launch.
It came with an exorcist band - never experience any ghosts.
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
34 minutes ago at 10:57 am
i've had the opposite issue. i touch the screen and it often doesn't recognise it so i need to tap again. very unresponsive and slow.
Entilzha Avatar
Entilzha
29 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Nah, they just want us to take it back to an Apple Store so they can "fix" it.
They're going to call it a "recall," but they just want to disable the blood-oxygen sensor.

They ain't getting a hold of mine. Nope.
…you think Apple is doing this to disable your blood oxygen sensor?

If you believe that, I have some custom crypto for you to buy, only $10,000 per coin!
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am
The ghost of Masimo protecting their patent :oops:
