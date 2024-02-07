T-Mobile Debuts 'Magenta Status' Rewards for Subscribers
T-Mobile today announced that all of its customers have "Magenta Status," allowing them to access "one-of-a-kind" benefits from premium brands and services. T-Mobile says that customers can get discounts from "the biggest brands" like Hilton and Hertz.
Some of the deals include 15 percent off Hilton hotel brands, no fuel refills at drop off at Dollar Rental locations, one $5 movie ticket per month, and 25 percent off some shows at Live Nation amphitheaters and venues. T-Mobile says that customers can get up to $1,500 a year in extra value.
Magenta Status perks are in addition to the T-Mobile Tuesday rewards, with T-Mobile today adding a new "Tuesday" freebie from Little Caesars.
The new Magenta Status rewards can be viewed in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app after updating to the latest version.
