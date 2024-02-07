Apple Music Super Bowl Ad Features Tim Cook, Ludacris and More

Apple today shared an ad on its Apple Music YouTube channel promoting the upcoming ‌Apple Music‌ Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is set to feature R&B singer and songwriter Usher.

In the spot, Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson are in Vegas, and they FaceTime with Apple CEO Tim Cook . The trio lets Cook know that they've "lost" Usher, and Cook tells them that they'll locate him. The video ends with the tagline "Where's Usher?" and says "Coming Soon on ‌Apple Music‌."

Earlier this week, Apple announced the release of a collection of exclusive content from Usher ahead of his performance at the halftime show. All of Usher's albums are available in Spatial Audio, and there are also Usher-curated playlists available.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. Usher will perform in the ‌Apple Music‌ Halftime Show.