Vision Pro Q&A: What You Need to Know About Apple's Headset
Apple last Friday launched the Vision Pro, its first new product category in nine years. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera spent the last several days wearing the Vision Pro and acclimatizing himself to the new operating system, gesture-based control, and feature set.
We asked MacRumors
readers what they would most like to know about the Vision Pro, and Dan has a series of answers for those considering a purchase or those who simply want to know more about Apple's new device.
You'll want to watch Dan's video for his full range of answers, but he addresses topics like how much storage space is ideal, how it works when connecting the Vision Pro to a Mac and the Mac's peripherals, what the display quality is like using the headset as a Mac display, comfort and fit over time, the limitations of the passthrough AR view, spatial video, how guest mode works, speaker quality, and more.
Have other questions about the Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments below and we'll address them in a future video.
Popular Stories
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...