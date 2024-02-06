Vision Pro Q&A: What You Need to Know About Apple's Headset

Apple last Friday launched the Vision Pro, its first new product category in nine years. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera spent the last several days wearing the Vision Pro and acclimatizing himself to the new operating system, gesture-based control, and feature set.

We asked MacRumors readers what they would most like to know about the Vision Pro, and Dan has a series of answers for those considering a purchase or those who simply want to know more about Apple's new device.

You'll want to watch Dan's video for his full range of answers, but he addresses topics like how much storage space is ideal, how it works when connecting the Vision Pro to a Mac and the Mac's peripherals, what the display quality is like using the headset as a Mac display, comfort and fit over time, the limitations of the passthrough AR view, spatial video, how guest mode works, speaker quality, and more.

Have other questions about the Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments below and we'll address them in a future video.