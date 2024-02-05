Vision Pro Demo Appointments Begin Today at All Apple Stores in U.S.

by

Starting today, you can receive a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on an appointment basis. You can reserve a time slot up to seven days in advance on Apple's website, or by using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

Michael Steebers Brother
During the 30-minute demo experience, guided by an Apple retail employee, you will learn how to navigate the visionOS operating system as you explore a few built-in apps, including Apple TV, Photos, and Safari. The employee will make sure the Vision Pro properly fits you, and provide the correct ZEISS optical inserts for vision correction if necessary.

At select stores, Apple has created a special "Demo Zone" with curved sofas and rugs to create a more comfortable and homey feel. Apple Store expert Michael Steeber provided more details about the demo experience in his Tabletops newsletter today.

Apple Vision Pro availability demo zone big

Demo Zone at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City

Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and Apple plans to release the headset in additional countries at some point later this year.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Apple Store
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Yep, going this afternoon.

My wife asked if she should hang on to my wallet. I told her, "sure, I have my cards installed on my watch."
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
montycat Avatar
montycat
33 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I’m going Wednesday evening. Really looking forward to it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am

Why do you need two factor authentication to book an appointment?
To prove you’re not a bot. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
11 minutes ago at 09:20 am
I'm going tomorrow

No intention of buying (0% chance), but I've used most all of the VR headsets out there so I'd like to get a reference point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I hope you guys enjoy it! It is such a wonderful device. I absolutely love mine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article100 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Will Feature These 8 New Apps

Friday February 2, 2024 9:36 am PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024. The first beta of iOS 17.4 references eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles,...
Read Full Article
Apple Vision Pro Internals 1

iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown

Saturday February 3, 2024 2:40 pm PST by
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a written teardown and video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the mixed reality headset. iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Software Update in iPhone's History

Sunday January 28, 2024 6:17 am PST by
Apple has big plans for iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the subscriber-only Q&A section of his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," ...
Read Full Article413 comments
FoldPad Redux 24 Magenta and Blue

Apple to Launch Foldable As Early As 2026 That Could Ultimately Replace iPad Mini

Friday February 2, 2024 12:26 am PST by
Apple is considering launching its first foldable in the next few years in the form of a 7- to 8-inch device that could ultimately replace the 8.3-inch iPad mini. That's the latest claim to come out of Korean outlet The Elec. According to the report, Apple is reviewing a launch timeframe for the device between 2026 and 2027. However, Apple is also actively developing an OLED iPad mini, so ...
Read Full Article128 comments