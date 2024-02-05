Vision Pro Demo Appointments Begin Today at All Apple Stores in U.S.

Starting today, you can receive a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on an appointment basis. You can reserve a time slot up to seven days in advance on Apple's website, or by using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad.
During the 30-minute demo experience, guided by an Apple retail employee, you will learn how to navigate the visionOS operating system as you explore a few built-in apps, including Apple TV, Photos, and Safari. The employee will make sure the Vision Pro properly fits you, and provide the correct ZEISS optical inserts for vision correction if necessary.
At select stores, Apple has created a special "Demo Zone" with curved sofas and rugs to create a more comfortable and homey feel. Apple Store expert Michael Steeber provided more details about the demo experience in his Tabletops newsletter today.
Demo Zone at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City
Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and Apple plans to release the headset in additional countries at some point later this year.
"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."
Top Rated Comments
My wife asked if she should hang on to my wallet. I told her, "sure, I have my cards installed on my watch."
No intention of buying (0% chance), but I've used most all of the VR headsets out there so I'd like to get a reference point.