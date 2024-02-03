iFixit Shares Apple Vision Pro Teardown
The well-known repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of the Apple Vision Pro, offering a look inside the headset.
iFixit's disassembly of the Vision Pro reveals several internal components, including an array of cameras and sensors, fans, lens motors, and more. Unsurprisingly, it appears that opening and repairing the headset will be difficult.
The publication Wallpaper* already shared an image of the Vision Pro's internals on Friday, as part of an exclusive Vision Pro design interview with Apple's software design chief Alan Dye and hardware design chief Richard Howarth.
Image Credit: Wallpaper*
Vision Pro launched on Friday in the U.S., and Apple said the headset will be available in additional countries later this year.
