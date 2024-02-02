Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to New All-Time Low Price of $737.99

Amazon today has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a new all-time low price of $737.99, down from $799.00. This deal is only available in the Indigo Alpine Loop (Medium) configuration, and only Amazon has this deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you have your eye on other models, there are quite a few more deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $749.00, down from $799.00. This is still a solid second-best price on the wearable, and you'll find it in the Trail Loop and Alpine Loop band styles.

Apple Watch deals are abundant on Amazon this week, and you can also get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $199.00 and the 44mm GPS model for $229.00, both of which are $50 off and great second-best prices. Likewise, you can get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $329.00 and the 45mm GPS model for $359.00, which are both $70 off and also second-best prices.

As of last month, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Amazon are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.