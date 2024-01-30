England's NHS App Gains Digital Prescription Services

NHS App users in England can now collect medication from a pharmacy without having to visit a GP or health center, according to NHS Digital.
From today, patients in England can use the NHS App to view all their prescription details, order repeat prescriptions, and generate a barcode for medication collection. The barcode replaces the traditional paper slip given by doctors.
The national rollout follows a successful pilot in late 2023. Since then, over 1 million patients have used the app to view their prescriptions. NHS England says the new feature should mean prescribers see a reduction in calls from patients to query their prescription status, while allowing dispensers to scan digital barcodes instead of manually searching for prescriptions, thereby saving time.
The new functionality allows patients to see the medication prescribed, the prescription type (repeat or one-off), and who the prescribing professional is. Patients who don't have a nominated pharmacy can generate a prescription barcode for collection. The app also now shows average local hospital waiting times for elective treatment, such as hip replacements.
Accessing Digital Prescriptions in the NHS App
Tap your health at the bottom of the screen
Select view and manage prescriptions.
Select Your approved prescriptions.
Tap the green button on the prescription you want to view.
NHS Digital says future developments for the service are now being explored, including prescription tracking to tell patients when medications are ready for collection.
