Apple Music Not Working For Some Users
The Apple Music service is malfunctioning for some users at the current time due to an ongoing outage that started at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time. The "Home" or "Listen Now" tab is not loading in Apple Music, and songs will not play.
On Mac, some tracks are providing an error message about the song being unavailable, and the Apple Music app is continually skipping through playlists trying to find a functional song. On iPhone, tapping play or selecting a song simply does not work.
According to Apple's system status page, Apple Music and the iTunes Store are both down. Apple says that users may be experiencing "intermittent issues" with the services. We'll update this article when Apple Music is working again.
