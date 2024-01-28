Apple Says 'Hello' to Vision Pro in New Ad as Headset Nears Launch

by

Apple today promoted the Vision Pro in a new video ad shared on its YouTube channel, ahead of the headset launching in the U.S. this Friday, February 2.


"Apple Vision Pro is here," the video description says. "Now, digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. You can do the things you love in ways never before possible."

This ad is a shorter and slightly modified version of a video that Apple originally showed at the end of its WWDC keynote last June, shortly after introducing the Vision Pro.

Top Rated Comments

Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
31 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
They're recycling the same footage from WWDC?! You seriously couldn't record some new stuff?

My god they really don't have any confidence in this thing

itsMaxDigital Avatar
itsMaxDigital
29 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
working on a project while Making breakfast and interacting with your kids ? this will never happen

attohs Avatar
attohs
34 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
New ad, same old content.

gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
30 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
It's too bad there's not an inherent use case for this product like there is for a phone and a watch. So much technology, so little need.

macvicta Avatar
macvicta
14 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen from Apple. They honestly expect people to walk around in their daily routine with that heavy device strapped to their heads? We’re a decade away from a version of the Vision Pro that makes this commercial realistic.

MUrhino Avatar
MUrhino
4 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
“Just packing my suitcase while wearing the Vision Pro & battery pack…ya know…just to enhance that whole experience.…and, in case someone calls I don’t want to just answer with my iPhone!”

Marketing team is really stretching it on that use-case scenario ? ?

