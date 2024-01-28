Apple Says 'Hello' to Vision Pro in New Ad as Headset Nears Launch

Apple today promoted the Vision Pro in a new video ad shared on its YouTube channel, ahead of the headset launching in the U.S. this Friday, February 2.

"Apple Vision Pro is here," the video description says. "Now, digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. You can do the things you love in ways never before possible."

This ad is a shorter and slightly modified version of a video that Apple originally showed at the end of its WWDC keynote last June, shortly after introducing the Vision Pro.