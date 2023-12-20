Apple Savings Account Interest Rate Increased to 4.25%
Apple Savings account holders are currently receiving push notifications informing them that Goldman Sachs has raised the interest rate on the account to 4.25% from 4.15%. This is the first increase in the interest rate since the feature launched back in April.
While the increase is a welcome one for Apple Savings customers and is a fairly competitive rate, there are some other high-yield savings accounts on the market that currently offer even higher rates.
The interest rate hike comes as Apple and Goldman Sachs are working out how to terminate their partnership for Apple Card and Apple Savings as Goldman Sachs seeks to exit the consumer business.
Recent reports have indicated that Apple has submitted a proposal to Goldman Sachs that would wind down the partnership over the next 12 to 15 months, but for the time being, there have been no changes to the availability of Apple Card and Apple Savings.
Apple and Goldman Sachs are reportedly looking for a new partner or partners to take over management of Apple Card and Apple Savings, and it's unclear how the offerings may be affected by such a shift.
(Thanks, KPOM!)
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Apple today said it will be pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. later this week due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo related to blood oxygen sensing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple said the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase on ...
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Apple made few updates to the Apple Watch lineup in 2023, but the 2024 Apple Watch models are expected to include a new feature set that will make them much more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his Power On newsletter. At least one Apple Watch model will feature an updated look, and while Gurman does not specify, it could be the standard Apple Watch that's...
Top Rated Comments
Heck, anyone servicing this account could simply take these deposits, buy one-month T-Bills at the open market auction, and pocket a very healthy profit for executing a kindergarten-level trade requiring zero skill, and nearly zero risk.
?
I use my Apple savings account all the time because I use my Apple Card on an almost daily basis and all of my cash rewards are automatically deposited into my Apple savings account
The interest rate is also very very good considering what I currently get from my Bank of America checking account and Apple also makes it very easy to transfer the money from my Apple savings to my Bank of America checking account for when I need quick access to the funds