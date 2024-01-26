Apple Further Explains iOS 17.4's New Default Browser Prompt in EU
After updating to iOS 17.4, which is currently in beta, iPhone users in the EU will be prompted to choose a default web browser when they first open Safari. In an email today, Apple shared additional details about how this process will work.
Apple said iPhone users in the EU will be presented with a list of the 12 most popular web browsers from their country's local App Store at the time, and noted that the options will be shown in random order for every user.
Apple shared an alphabetical list of the browsers that will currently be shown in every EU country. It is a very long list, so we have elected to highlight browsers that will be shown in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain as examples.
- France: Aloha, Brave, Chrome, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Edge, Firefox, Onion Browser, Opera, Private Browser Deluxe, Qwant, and Safari
- Germany: Aloha, Brave, Chrome, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Edge, Firefox, Ivanti Web@Work, Onion Browser, Opera, Safari, and You.com AI Search Assistant
- Italy: Aloha, Brave, Chrome, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Edge, Firefox, Ivanti Web@Work, Onion Browser, Opera, Safari, and You.com AI Search Assistant
- Spain: Aloha, Brave, Chrome, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Edge, Firefox, Onion Browser, Opera, Safari, Vivaldi, and You.com AI Search Assistant
There are 23 other countries in the EU that this change applies to. Notably, this no longer includes the UK, which withdrew from the EU in 2020.
It has already been possible to change an iPhone's default web browser through the Settings app since iOS 14. Apple has now gone a step further and added the default browser prompt in Safari to comply with new regulations under the EU's Digital Markets Act.
In the EU, iOS 17.4 also allows web browsers to use web engines other than Apple's WebKit.
Apple said iOS 17.4 will be released to the public in March.
