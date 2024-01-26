App Store, Apple Music, and More Experiencing Outage

The App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, subscription purchases, and AppleCare on Device are all experiencing an outage, according to Apple's System Status page.



Apple says that the services have been unavailable for some users since 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Affected users may be unable to make purchases in the iTunes Store, ‌Mac App Store‌, and ‌App Store‌, and are also experiencing intermittent issues with ‌Apple Music‌.

We'll update this article when Apple addresses the issue and the services are operating as normal.