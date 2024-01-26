App Store, Apple Music, and More Experiencing Outage

The App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Music, subscription purchases, and AppleCare on Device are all experiencing an outage, according to Apple's System Status page.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
Apple says that the services have been unavailable for some users since 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Affected users may be unable to make purchases in the iTunes Store, ‌Mac App Store‌, and ‌App Store‌, and are also experiencing intermittent issues with ‌Apple Music‌.

We'll update this article when Apple addresses the issue and the services are operating as normal.

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
44 minutes ago at 05:01 pm
Great, all those EU patches wreaking havoc already.



Attachment Image
chachawpi Avatar
chachawpi
52 minutes ago at 04:54 pm
Apple Music seems fine for me right now.
smorrissey Avatar
smorrissey
52 minutes ago at 04:54 pm
Amazing just exactly when i decided to restore my ipad...sigh.
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
51 minutes ago at 04:55 pm
I was wondering - it’s payday and I deposited some money into my Apple savings and it shows pending and won’t update the balance - normally it’s instant. I’m assuming this is part of the outage too.
simonmroman0711 Avatar
simonmroman0711
46 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
I thought I had run out of space since it wouldn't let me update 13 apps, I even restarted my iPhone, now everything makes sense.
gank41 Avatar
gank41
26 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
Between this and then the global Microsoft Teams outage, it’s been a rough Friday.

I’m having an issue updating my apps. The ones that say they’re updating just never finish and then I’m stuck being unable to open them. Rebooting and then NOT opening the App Store app helps. I’m also having an issue playing Apple Music. A lot of the tracks just skip.
