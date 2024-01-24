Get Up to $70 Off Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Best Buy
Best Buy is hosting an Apple Watch sale this week, offering all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 9 and a great deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals are available to everyone and do not require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, down from $399.00, and increase to $359.00 for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, down from $429.00. Best Buy has every aluminum model of the GPS Apple Watch Series 9 on sale, so you can get the Starlight, Pink, Midnight, Silver, and PRODUCT(RED) colors on sale at these record low prices.
Best Buy also has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale, available for $749.00, down from $799.00. This one is a second-best price, and it's also available in every configuration on Best Buy. This means you can get the Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop configurations (all in multiple sizes) at this solid discounted price.
As of last week, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. watchOS 10.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software...
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that initially came out in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones...