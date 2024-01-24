Get Up to $70 Off Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting an Apple Watch sale this week, offering all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 9 and a great deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals are available to everyone and do not require you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

Prices start at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, down from $399.00, and increase to $359.00 for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9, down from $429.00. Best Buy has every aluminum model of the GPS Apple Watch Series 9 on sale, so you can get the Starlight, Pink, Midnight, Silver, and PRODUCT(RED) colors on sale at these record low prices.

Best Buy also has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale, available for $749.00, down from $799.00. This one is a second-best price, and it's also available in every configuration on Best Buy. This means you can get the Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop configurations (all in multiple sizes) at this solid discounted price.

As of last week, a sales ban was reenacted in the United States on any Apple Watch model sold by Apple that has blood oxygen sensing. While Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models purchased directly from Apple currently come with blood oxygen sensing disabled, retailers like Best Buy are able to continue selling through their existing stocks that include the feature.

