Apple Now Allows Developers to Request Access to Additional iPhone Hardware and Software Features

To comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple has introduced a new request form that allows developers of iOS apps distributed in the EU to request additional interoperability with iPhone hardware and software features.

Apple already offers developers more than 250,000 APIs, enabling them to access iPhone features and frameworks such as cameras, microphones, Bluetooth, HealthKit, SiriKit, and much more. Now, developers can request access to additional iPhone features and technologies for use in their apps in the EU, as they see fit.

Apple says it will evaluate interoperability requests on a case-by-case basis, and release additional APIs in future iOS versions as necessary. Apple says requests must be technically feasible and adhere to the Digital Markets Act.

It's unclear how many of these requests Apple will approve, if any.

Apple is already making the NFC chip in iPhones accessible to third-party payment and wallet apps in the EU, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, which will provide users with alternatives to Apple Pay and the Apple Wallet. This change was introduced with iOS 17.4, which is available in beta now and will be released in March.

The request form and additional details can be found on Apple's website.

crees! Avatar
crees!
40 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
No turning back now as we’re well underway going down that slippery slope
Score: 4 Votes
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
36 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Incredible to think that, without a nudge from the EU, none of what we are witnessing today would have happened and Apple would continue to frame it all in a negative light, about how dangerous it all was.

Regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, it shows how much showmanship there is in their arguments and integrity.
Score: 3 Votes
Dionte Avatar
Dionte
34 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
It’s like the EU is poking holes in Apples condom.
Score: 3 Votes
Timo_Existencia Avatar
Timo_Existencia
30 minutes ago at 02:01 pm

Incredible to think that, without a nudge from the EU, none of what we are witnessing today would have happened and Apple would continue to frame it all in a negative light, about how dangerous it all was.

Regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, it shows how much showmanship there is in their arguments and integrity.
You see this weaking of privacy and security as a good thing, I don't. No, I don't see it as just "showmanship."
Score: 3 Votes
Skoua Avatar
Skoua
34 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
At this rate, Apple will open source iOS tomorrow.
Score: 2 Votes
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
34 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
If they will exploit notifications to track users without their knowledge or consent, guess what the sleazy developers will do with more access?

Whether Apple should or should not be made to open up access is one thing, but they will really need to pay attention to security. I hope they do.
Score: 2 Votes
