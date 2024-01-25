Apple Opens Up NFC to Third-Party Apps in EU, Allowing New Tap-to-Pay Options

As part of major changes being made to the app ecosystem in the EU in iOS 17.4, Apple is allowing apps to access and use the iPhone's NFC chip.



Going forward, NFC payments will be available directly in apps without the need for Apple Pay or the Wallet app, paving the way for third-party payment services and banks to offer their own tap-to-pay solutions on Apple devices.

‌iPhone‌ users can set a default app that will be activated when an ‌iPhone‌ is near an NFC terminal or when the side button on the device is double clicked, which means native support for tap-to-pay payments that are not ‌Apple Pay‌ is now available.

Apple will require apps using NFC for payments to confirm to industry security standards, such as having valid agreements with an authorized Payment Service Provider.

Like changes to the App Store that are being implemented today, access to NFC technology is limited to banking and wallet apps that are in the European Economic Area.