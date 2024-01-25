Apple Opens Up NFC to Third-Party Apps in EU, Allowing New Tap-to-Pay Options

by

As part of major changes being made to the app ecosystem in the EU in iOS 17.4, Apple is allowing apps to access and use the iPhone's NFC chip.

apple pay feature dynamic island
Going forward, NFC payments will be available directly in apps without the need for Apple Pay or the Wallet app, paving the way for third-party payment services and banks to offer their own tap-to-pay solutions on Apple devices.

‌iPhone‌ users can set a default app that will be activated when an ‌iPhone‌ is near an NFC terminal or when the side button on the device is double clicked, which means native support for tap-to-pay payments that are not ‌Apple Pay‌ is now available.

Apple will require apps using NFC for payments to confirm to industry security standards, such as having valid agreements with an authorized Payment Service Provider.

Like changes to the App Store that are being implemented today, access to NFC technology is limited to banking and wallet apps that are in the European Economic Area.

mthomas184
mthomas184
38 minutes ago at 10:44 am
The downside to this, I can easily see banks in the EU removing support for Apple Pay and if you wanna use tap to pay, you have to exclusively use their app.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LightProtector
LightProtector
32 minutes ago at 10:49 am

and whats wrong with that?
its not that they dont want to Apple to get their cut (its ridiculously low)
its that their don't want card issuers to get their cut
Nobody wants different apps for different functions. The appeal of Apple Wallet is having everything in one place. It’s so damn inconvenient to open that app to tap. It’s counter intuitive. I would straight up switch off that bank if they did that to me.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184
mthomas184
33 minutes ago at 10:49 am

and whats wrong with that?
its not that they dont want to Apple to get their cut (its ridiculously low)
its that their don't want card issuers to get their cut
Luckily I don’t live in the EU so I don’t have to deal with that crap. But if it came to the US and I was forced to use my bank app for tap to pay rather than just clicking a button for Apple Pay, I would either switch banks or go back to physical cards.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonie walker
tonie walker
28 minutes ago at 10:53 am
i will find this inconvenient, multiple apps for tap to pay
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danakin
danakin
41 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Trying to get in ahead of the first Mensa member (big sarcasm) suggesting Apple leave the EU.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rb24
rb24
31 minutes ago at 10:51 am

and whats wrong with that?
its not that they dont want to Apple to get their cut (its ridiculously low)
its that their don't want card issuers to get their cut

Nobody wants different apps for different functions. The appeal of Apple Wallet is having everything in one place. It’s so damn inconvenient to open that app to tap. It’s counter intuitive. I would straight up switch off that bank if they did that to me.
Totally agree. I have more than one bank. Then there are boarding cards, tickets etc. So I want Apple Wallet to launch when there's an NFC reader, not some dumb bank.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
