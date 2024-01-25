Apple Expands Analytics Available to Developers as Part of App Store Changes

by

As part of the App Store changes being enabled in Europe, Apple is providing all developers worldwide with updated analytics information.

More than 50 new reports are available through the ‌App Store‌ Connect API to help developers analyze their app performance. Some of the new metrics:

  • Engagement - Apple is offering additional insight into the number of users on the ‌App Store‌ that interact with a developer's app or share it with other people.
  • Commerce - Developers can get more information on downloads, sales and proceeds, pre-orders, and transactions made with the In-App Purchase system.
  • App Usage - Apple now provides more information on crashes, active devices, installs, app deletions, and more.
  • Frameworks Usage - Developers can get info on their app's interaction with iOS features like Widgets, CarPlay, and PhotoPicker.

As it does with current reports, Apple will anonymize the data that is used in the new report options. Developers will be able to grant third-party access to their performance reports.

More information about report details and access will be provided to developers in March.

Top Rated Comments

boss.king Avatar
boss.king
47 minutes ago at 03:14 pm

As a non-developer, can someone please explain the benefits of selling an app / service outside the iOS App Store with the new format? It doesn’t seem bad value to be Apple’s own store.
Look at how things work on the Mac. There are loads of very useful apps, for example Little Snitch, that would never get into the Mac App Store because they do things Apple doesn't let devs do. If Apple locked down MacOS the way iOS is, that app would just go away.

But since you can sideload (read: install) software on the Mac without Tim Cook's express blessing, the dev is able to make a living selling a genuinely useful tool to users.

It makes less sense the way Apple is rolling it out (no surprises there) because Apple doesn't want people to do it. They've disincentivised selling or installing software outside of their official App Store because they like getting their cut of every transaction on the platform, whether they deserve it or not.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boss.king Avatar
boss.king
20 minutes ago at 03:41 pm

I agree - but only for people like me.

Now I imagine my elderly parents. They get tricked easily by spam/scams. If they're allowed to download shady apps freely on iOS, they'd get scammed left and right and get their information stolen all the time.
They have Safari and Mail on their phones, so they're already fully capable of getting scammed.


If side loading is important enough, there is always Android.
This is such a cop-out response. If I wanted to use Android, I'd be using Android. I choose to use iOS, I just don't think iOS needs to be stuck as it is forever. There's room for it to change and improve.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

