Spotify Shares Its Vision for In-App Purchases Ahead of EU Regulation

by

Spotify has shared its vision for bringing in-app payments back to its iOS app, once Apple is forced to comply with Europe's looming digital market regulations.

General Spotify Feature
The streaming service shared mockups of what it expects its app to look like, including information about pricing, subscription offers and in-app audiobook purchases. Spotify has not allowed customers to sign up for a Spotify Premium subscription or make other in-app payments in order to avoid paying Apple's fees, but that is likely to change soon, in the EU at least.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which went into effect on November 1, 2022, requires "gatekeeper" companies to open up their services and platforms to other companies and developers. The DMA will have a big impact on Apple's platforms, and is likely to result in Apple making major changes to the ‌App Store‌, Messages, FaceTime, Siri, and possibly more.

For example, the law will prevent the ‌App Store‌ from charging a fee for apps to promote their own products and services, or force apps to use a specific payments mechanism. The act is due to roll out on March 7.

Writing in a newsroom blog post, Spotify laid out its ideal scenario ahead of the act:

For years, even in our own app, Apple had these rules where we couldn't tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it. We know, pretty nuts. The DMA means that we'll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU. And an easier experience for you means good things for artists, authors, and creators looking to build their audiences of listeners, concert-goers, and audiobook-loving fans. What's more? All of this can now come without the burden of a mandatory ~30% tax imposed by Apple, which is prohibited under the DMA. 

We'll soon be able to give you information in the Spotify app about prices for things like Premium subscriptions and audiobooks. And we will be able to communicate clearly with you in the Spotify app about new products for sale, promotional campaigns, superfan clubs, and upcoming events, including when items like audiobooks are going on sale.

Soon we expect that if you want to buy a Premium subscription or an audiobook, or are looking to seamlessly upgrade from Individual to a Duo or Family plan to save money, you will be able to do so with just a couple of easy clicks.

MacRumors found code strings in a recent Spotify beta indicating that the company was testing bringing back in-app purchases. However, a lot of what Spotify envisions remains theoretical, given that Apple may have evasive strategies to comply more loosely with the requirements, like how it responded to the anti-steering rule handed down by a U.S. court in the Apple vs. Epic Games legal battle.


Over the years, Apple and Spotify have had a long running dispute over Apple's ‌‌App Store‌‌ policies, with multiple public conflicts over app and subscription fees and app rejections due to Spotify's attempts to skirt the up to 30 percent cut that Apple takes from purchases.

Apple offers no alternative billing from the ‌‌App Store‌‌. There are two exceptions, however, including South Korea and the Netherlands. Regulators in these countries have forced Apple to allow some apps to use third-party payment providers.

Tags: App Store, European Union, Spotify

Top Rated Comments

PlayUltimate Avatar
PlayUltimate
50 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Apple built the playground; Apple should decide what the rules are.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
50 minutes ago at 05:26 am
So now free users will now have constant popups to give them money.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScreenSavers Avatar
ScreenSavers
46 minutes ago at 05:30 am
I still feel that Apple should be able to choose how to run their App Store and IAP system. They developed the software. They built the hardware. And users chose to buy it. Companies like Spotify act like they own as much of the App Store service as Apple does, and then complain it's not "playing fair" when Apple charges a fee for use of the service they created. If you don't like it, don't develop for it. If consumers don't like it, don't purchase their devices. So much complaining from people who choose to invest in the service, fully knowing the rules.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
49 minutes ago at 05:27 am

It's great to see that Spotify can finally promote its own product without having to fund a competitor.
Or build a platform to support their app and users.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
47 minutes ago at 05:29 am
Hey Spotify spend all that extra money to get sideloading but you are not getting a free ride using the greatest platform ever invented. It costs money to keep this the greatest platform for you so you are still going to pay for that privilege. Again a perfect analogy….”I demand Walmart let me use their shelf space to sell my product! I don’t care what overhead expense Walmart has!”….this Spotify Epic nonsense has to stop and the Supreme Court did stop it. Enough already.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ryanyoungmq Avatar
ryanyoungmq
48 minutes ago at 05:27 am
Double-edged sword. Apple needs some sort of compensation to host the store and curate the apps, but these large companies don't want to pay for the right to be hosted... 30% is steep for an ongoing subscription, but no business can operate forever doing something for free
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article23 comments
Apple Infinite Loop Store

Two Apple Stores in U.S. Permanently Closing Today

Saturday January 20, 2024 5:30 am PST by
As previously announced, Apple will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian retail stores in the U.S. later today. Apple said all employees at both stores would be given the opportunity to remain with the company. Apple Infinite Loop Infinite Loop served as Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California from 1993 until 2017, when Apple Park opened nearby. The store on the...
Read Full Article43 comments
Apple Vision Pro Box and Ref Feature 2

Here's What Apple Vision Pro's Huge Box Looks Like

Monday January 22, 2024 3:05 pm PST by
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Read Full Article206 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Apple Music Playlists and More

Monday January 22, 2024 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3, the third major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that initially came out in September 2023. The software comes more than a month after Apple released iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 with the Journal app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones...
Read Full Article101 comments