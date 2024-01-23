Apple Releases visionOS 1.0.1 Ahead of Vision Pro Launch

While the Vision Pro does not launch until February 2, Apple today released visionOS 1.0.1 for the headset, according to developer Nicolás Álvarez. It's unclear what's new in the software update, as Apple has yet to start sharing visionOS release notes.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple would start shipping Vision Pro review units to selected media personnel and YouTubers following a January 23 meeting, so visionOS 1.0.1 should be available on those headsets as an immediate update. visionOS 1.0.1 has a build number of 21N311, according to Álvarez.

More details to follow…