Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.3 With Collaborative Apple Music Playlists
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.3, the third major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that came out last September. macOS Sonoma 14.3 comes over a month after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.2.
The macOS Sonoma 14.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.4 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura and a macOS 12.7.3 release for those who have macOS Monterey installed.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 brings collaborative playlists in Apple Music, so that Apple Music subscribers can create playlists with friends and family members. The software also has an updated AppleCare & Warranty section in Settings that shows coverage for all devices signed in with an Apple ID.
Apple's full release notes for macOS Sonoma 14.3 are below:
macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
- Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
- Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music
- AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
More information on the features that have been introduced in macOS Sonoma to date can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.
