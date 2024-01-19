Apple Shows What's in Vision Pro Box, Including Special Polishing Cloth

Apple today provided a closer look at what comes in the box with the Vision Pro, which is now available to pre-order in the United States.



Two notable accessories include a cover for the Vision Pro's front glass, and a polishing cloth with Vision Pro branding. Other accessories are more familiar by now, including the Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, external battery pack, and more.

Alongside the Vision Pro, the following accessories are included in the box:

Light Seal

Light Seal Cushion (Two Sizes)

Solo Knit Band

Dual Loop Band

Front Cover

Battery Pack

Polishing Cloth (Vision Pro Branding)

30W USB-C Power Adapter

USB‑C Charging Cable

For more details about these accessories, read our previous coverage of what's in the box.