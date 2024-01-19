Maxed-Out Apple Vision Pro Headset Costs Almost $4,800

A top-specification Vision Pro headset with all optional extras costs $4,795.95, which is $1,296.95 more than the device's $3,499 starting price.



The Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front of the device, a polishing cloth, a battery, a USB-C charging cable, and a USB-C power adapter. However, there are still several additional options for customers to add to their order, such as ZEISS lens inserts, which start at $99. When all of the extras not included as standard are added, the pricing breakdown is as follows:



Apple Vision Pro : $3,499

: $3,499 1TB Storage Configuration : +$400

: +$400 ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription : +$149

: +$149 AppleCare+ : +$499

: +$499 Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro : +$49.95

: +$49.95 Apple Vision Pro Travel Case: +$199

Users can also purchase additional headbands, Light Seal Cushions, and batteries for their device from the Apple Store. The Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on Friday, February 2.

