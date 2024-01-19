Apple Re-Adds Access to iTunes TV Show and Movie Wishlists in iOS 17.3

Apple today made a tweak to the iTunes Store app in iOS 17.3, giving users access to their TV show and movie wishlists. Apple with iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, and tvOS 17.2 killed wishlists without warning when it moved the option to purchase TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store app to the TV app.



Wishlist access was actually re-added to tvOS 17.2 just a few days after the update went live, but there has been no way to access a wishlist on an iPhone or iPad updated to iOS 17.2 or iPadOS 17.2.

With Apple's over-the-air update, iPhones and iPads running the iOS 17.3 beta will now have a "Go to Your Wish List" button under the Movie and TV Show sections, which provides access to everything that's been added to the list in the past. The list was first noticed by Twitter user Federico.

It may be a good idea to write down the TV shows and movies that are in the list because it might not be around forever. The Apple TV app that Apple has transitioned to does not have a wishlist function and instead adds content to the "Up Next" interface.

iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 are set to be released to the public next week.