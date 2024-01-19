Apple Releases Vision Pro Accessories, Including $199 Travel Case

Apple today added a range of Vision Pro accessories to its online store in the U.S., including a $199 travel case for the headset.



The travel case is designed by Apple and features compartments for the external battery pack, ZEISS optical inserts, the Vision Pro fabric cover, and additional accessories. Apple says the case has a fabric exterior with a polycarbonate protective layer, a soft microfiber inner lining, and a retractable handle.

Other accessories for the Vision Pro added to Apple's online store:

Vision Pro pre-orders started earlier today. The accessories are available to order now and will deliver starting Friday, February 2, the day the headset launches.