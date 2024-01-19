Apple Releases Vision Pro Accessories, Including $199 Travel Case

by

Apple today added a range of Vision Pro accessories to its online store in the U.S., including a $199 travel case for the headset.

vision pro case feature
The travel case is designed by Apple and features compartments for the external battery pack, ZEISS optical inserts, the Vision Pro fabric cover, and additional accessories. Apple says the case has a fabric exterior with a polycarbonate protective layer, a soft microfiber inner lining, and a retractable handle.

Other accessories for the Vision Pro added to Apple's online store:

Vision Pro pre-orders started earlier today. The accessories are available to order now and will deliver starting Friday, February 2, the day the headset launches.

Top Rated Comments

tomtad Avatar
tomtad
26 minutes ago at 05:26 am
I think we need to talk about this cover

Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richard371 Avatar
richard371
29 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Waiting for 3rd party.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kylelerner Avatar
kylelerner
25 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Will help when traveling to and from the railroad, working all the livelong day, trying to afford this thing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
26 minutes ago at 05:26 am
200$ for a case :oops: milk the rich!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bviktor Avatar
bviktor
25 minutes ago at 05:27 am
I mean... if they buy it, why would you not sell it?

Ridiculous :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
25 minutes ago at 05:28 am



I think we need to talk about this cover
They know the market. Brilliant.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

