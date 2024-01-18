Images of Ultra-Rare Apple Watch Band Designed for Sir Jony Ive Surface Online

by

Images of an Apple Watch band designed to celebrate former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive's 50th birthday have emerged online, providing a look at what could be one of the rarest official Apple Watch bands ever made.

jony ive 50 apple watch band
The images come from "Stella Fudge" on X (formerly Twitter), who claims that the unit is one of just ten prototypes made to test the unusual product before the finalized one was given to Ive with a 42mm Ceramic Apple Watch Series 2 "Edition" model in February 2017. The Apple Watch band itself is "Cloud" white and features a personalized "J50" monogram engraved on the ceramic pin in silver lettering. Ive departed Apple in June 2019 and now runs an independent design firm called LoveFrom.

While the Sport Band has been a ubiquitous style for the Apple Watch since its introduction in 2014, only some models feature engraved pins, such as the Apple Watch Hermès and Black Unity band. These are invisible when the band is worn on the wrist but provide a subtle indication of the model's special nature to the owner.

The white ceramic ‌Apple Watch Series 2‌ was the first of its kind, expanding to a new gray version with the Series 3. While there was no ceramic Apple Watch Edition for Series 4 models, Apple revived the high-end white ceramic Edition model for the Series 5 in 2019 – the last time we've seen the material used on the device. The ceramic Apple Watch Edition was markedly cheaper than its 24K gold predecessor, but it remains one of the most striking and beloved casings ever offered by Apple.

Tags: Jony Ive, Prototypes

Top Rated Comments

springsup Avatar
springsup
16 minutes ago at 06:30 am
It’s like if you work at McDonald’s and for your 50th birthday, they give you a Big Mac with your name on the box
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
26 minutes ago at 06:20 am
What a crappy birthday gift. He'll need a new band when this years model comes out, right? :D
edit: yes i did read the article. for future reference this is a joke ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joke').
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
21 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Honestly, I'm not sure I'd have wanted a product I designed as a birthday gift. We sell scientific gadgets and if someone bought me one of our science kits with my initials monogrammed, I'd be like "gee thanks, something different." Would be pretty sick of it by then.

Rare as hell, yes... I'd probably donate the watch to Apple's visitor center museum and they could put it in a glass case.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bodhisattva Avatar
bodhisattva
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Must have been just a small gesture gift. Given the wealth of both Apple and Ive, this was more about sentiment. Agree, the prototypes all belong behind glass in a history area. I'm sure Ive has his locked away along with other awards.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

