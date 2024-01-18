Apple Giving Employees 25% Discount on Vision Pro

Apple employees will be able to purchase the Vision Pro at a 25 percent discount, which drops the price of the device $3,500 to approximately $2624, not including tax.



Employees were told about the discount in a memo that was sent out today, according to Bloomberg. In the past, Apple has offered 50 percent discounts on new products like the HomePod and the Apple Watch, but the Vision Pro is more expensive.

Every three years, employees are provided with a $500 credit toward a Mac, and that credit will also be able to be used for the Vision Pro, plus Apple is planning to reimburse employees that purchase the headset for the cost of any prescription lenses that are required.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro begin tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with a launch to follow on Friday, February 2.