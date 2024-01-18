Apple Giving Employees 25% Discount on Vision Pro

Apple employees will be able to purchase the Vision Pro at a 25 percent discount, which drops the price of the device $3,500 to approximately $2624, not including tax.

Employees were told about the discount in a memo that was sent out today, according to Bloomberg. In the past, Apple has offered 50 percent discounts on new products like the HomePod and the Apple Watch, but the Vision Pro is more expensive.

Every three years, employees are provided with a $500 credit toward a Mac, and that credit will also be able to be used for the Vision Pro, plus Apple is planning to reimburse employees that purchase the headset for the cost of any prescription lenses that are required.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro begin tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with a launch to follow on Friday, February 2.

G5isAlive Avatar
G5isAlive
37 minutes ago at 04:53 pm

You know if employees could get essentially $900 off a Vision Pro, makes you wonder why the damn headset doesn't even cost that price for normal customers. $3500 is absurd, $2500 is an easier pill to swallow.
for profit?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
50 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
Gotta send my resume over right now :cool::cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
46 minutes ago at 04:45 pm
$899.75 off a Vision Pro? I wonder if I can get a part-time job at an Apple Store or something just for that. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
friscokid345 Avatar
friscokid345
23 minutes ago at 05:08 pm
So…Apple Employees get the standard Apple employee personal discount on an Apple product.

In other news, snow is cold.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Asarien Avatar
Asarien
15 minutes ago at 05:15 pm

Companies do this as an employee perk which is kind of a way to give employees some tax-free income, like airline miles from business travel. Apple probably isn't losing money even at $900 off, but that's not really the point of this discount.
The point is for advertisement. Apple employees evangelize Apple products more than anyone, and employees shilling the Vision Pro to all their friends and family and making them try it out, is the best word of mouth advertising anyone can buy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nattK Avatar
nattK
49 minutes ago at 04:42 pm
They should offer the discount to registered developers as well if they want to encourage more developers to buy and build apps for the platform. If anything, Apple probably needs developer support for the Vision Pro now more than ever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
