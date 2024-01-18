Apple's Back to School Offer Live in Australia and Some Other Countries

Apple's annual Back to School/Back to Uni promotion is ongoing in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea. From January 4 through March 13, qualifying higher-education students in these countries can receive a free item with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, at at Apple Store locations.



The free item is as follows:

Australia: Up to a $240 Apple gift card

Up to a $240 Apple gift card New Zealand: A free Apple Pencil with an iPad, and free AirPods with a Mac

A free Apple Pencil with an iPad, and free AirPods with a Mac Brazil: A free Apple Pencil with an iPad, and free AirPods with a Mac

A free Apple Pencil with an iPad, and free AirPods with a Mac South Korea: A free Apple Pencil with an iPad, and free AirPods with a Mac

The free Apple Pencil and AirPods models provided vary based on the iPad or Mac model purchased, with complete details about eligibility and more outlined in the full terms and conditions for each country, linked above.

Apple's Back to School promotion typically launches in the U.S. around June or July each year.