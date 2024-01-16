Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets All-Time Low Prices on Amazon, Starting at $1,399

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M3 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, all of which can be found on Amazon.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon has the 8-Core, 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,399.00 in Space Gray, down from $1,599.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this notebook, and right now it's the only 14-inch model that is at a record low price on Amazon.

If you're looking for more storage, Amazon has the 8-Core, 1TB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00. This is a second-best price on the notebook, and Amazon has it available in Silver and Space Gray.



16-inch MacBook Pro

For the larger display, Amazon is discounting a few of the higher-end models to all-time low prices. You can get the 14-Core, 36GB RAM, 1TB M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro for $3,249.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $3,499.00. Thanks to the on-page coupon, this is a new record low price for this model, and it's only available in Space Black.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Lastly, the 16-Core, 48GB RAM, 1TB M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro has hit $3,799.00 in Silver, down from $3,999.00. This is another best-ever price on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but stock has been dwindling on the notebook, so if you're interested be sure to place your order soon.

