Apple Vision Pro Lacks Wi-Fi 6E Support
Apple received FCC approval for the Vision Pro today in the U.S., and the filing confirms that the headset does not support Wi-Fi 6E.
Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of the regular Wi-Fi 6 standard to the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference with a compatible device and router. Apple devices with Wi-Fi 6E support include the latest iPad Pro models, iPhone 15 Pro models, and all Mac models released in 2023.
The FCC filing shows that the Vision Pro does not have any approved operating frequencies in the 6 GHz range, confirming that the headset lacks Wi-Fi 6E support. In addition, one of Apple's documents in the application confirms that the Vision Pro supports regular Wi-Fi 6, which operates on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands.
Apple has yet to share full tech specs for the Vision Pro, so only limited details are available. Apple has so far said the headset is equipped with its M2 chip, an all-new R1 chip that processes camera and microphone input, and 256GB of base storage. MacRumors discovered that the headset is equipped with 16GB of RAM.
In the U.S., Vision Pro pre-orders begin this Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with pricing starting at $3,499. The headset launches on Friday, February 2, and Apple previously said that availability would expand to more countries later this year.
Top Rated Comments
gotta save something for Vision Pro 2
If Wifi 6E was a showstopper for this, it would be in there. But quite clearly, in Apple's opinion it is not. I am inclined to believe Apple on this, but obviously time will tell.
In all likelihood, it will have zero impact on it usability but HW bros here will use any excuse to promote their narrative of Apple as a corner-cutting greedy monster.