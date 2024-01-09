Apple Vision Pro Features 16GB of RAM and Likely Up to 1TB of Storage

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset is equipped with 16GB of unified memory, according to files related to the device in Xcode 15.2.



Our finding in the latest version of Apple's app development tool confirms a June 2023 report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the Vision Pro would be equipped with 16GB of RAM, and that is also the same amount of memory that was included in Vision Pro development kits distributed by Apple last year.

Xcode 15.2 officially adds support for developing visionOS apps, and Apple is now accepting these apps via App Store Connect.

In a press release this week, Apple reiterated that the Vision Pro will be powered by its M2 chip for "powerful standalone performance," along with an all-new R1 chip that "processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user's eyes."

Apple's press release also confirmed that the Vision Pro will start at $3,499 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, and this wording seems to imply that higher storage capacity options will also be available. It was reported last year that at least some of the Vision Pro developer kits were equipped with 1TB of storage.

Apple has yet to share full tech specs for the Vision Pro, which will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. The headset will launch there a few weeks later, on Friday, February 2. When it first announced the Vision Pro, Apple said the headset would launch in additional countries later this year.

Thanks to Dimitris Sartzetakis, Michael Burkhardt, and Steve Troughton-Smith for assistance.