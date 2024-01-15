Apple Vision Pro M2 Chip Said to Have 10 GPU, 8 CPU Cores

The Apple Vision Pro runs on an M2 chip equipped with ten GPU cores and eight CPU cores – the same version used in Apple's higher-end MacBook Air models. That's according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Apple revealed early on that its mixed reality headset uses an M2 processor, but it wasn't clear until now which variant of the chip Apple had chosen.

Apple uses the M2 chip in both of its current 13.6- and 15.3-inch MacBook Air models, which launched in June 2022. Built on 5-nanometer technology, the M2 has an 8-core CPU, much like the M1, but it supports eight or ten GPU cores, up from seven or eight in the M1.

As things stand, Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro will launch on February 2 with what is officially a last-generation processor, given that Apple has since released 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 chips.

The M2 chip in Vision Pro is responsible for processing content, running the visionOS operating system, executing computer vision algorithms, and providing graphical content. However, it does not work alone.

Vision Pro offloads the processing of information coming from the cameras, sensors, and microphones to a dedicated custom-built R1 chip. Apple says that it can stream images to the displays within 12 milliseconds, providing a "virtually lag-free" view of the world.

The entry-level Vision Pro is equipped 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Apple could offer models with up to 1TB of storage, but the existence of bigger capacities has not yet been confirmed.

In the same post on X, Gurman additionally confirmed that Apple customers will be able to purchase the Vision Pro online and at retail stores using Apple Card installments. Typically, Apple Card installments let customers spread the purchase over monthly payments with no interest. iPhone purchases can be made over 24 monthly payments, for example. Apple Vision Pro pre-orders open on Friday, January 19 at 5.00 a.m. PST in the United States.