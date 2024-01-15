Apple Vision Pro Virtual Keyboard Blasted As 'Complete Write-Off'

by

Anyone paying attention to Apple's Vision Pro headset unveiling at WWDC 2023 will have seen its virtual keyboard demo. The keyboard floats in mid-air, allowing you to input text in your spatial computing environment while wearing the device.

apple vision pro virtual keyboard
However, anyone planning to ditch their physical keyboard may want to hold onto it for a little while longer: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the virtual keyboard experience in visionOS 1.0 is "a complete write-off," and most people will want to use a Bluetooth keyboard instead.

"The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off at least in 1.0," wrote Gurman in an X post. "You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You'll want a Bluetooth keyboard."

According to Apple, the buttons on the virtual keyboard are raised above the platter to mimic the affordance of pushing physical keys, and the keyboard even includes feedback via spatial sound effects to "compensate for the missing tactile information."

Going on what Gurman said though, it doesn't sound like Apple has quite perfected the experience, which is probably always going to be degraded by the fatigue caused by having to hold your hands in the air to type, regardless of what Apple does to improve it in future software updates. Fortunately, Vision Pro can wirelessly connect to Mac accessories including the Magic Keyboard and the Magic Trackpad for more traditional tactile input.


Starting at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders open on Friday, January 19 at 5.00 a.m. PST, and the device goes on sale in the U.S. on Friday, February 2, with availability in Canada and the United Kingdom expected to follow later in the year.

Top Rated Comments

Smartass Avatar
Smartass
27 minutes ago at 03:34 am
The only effective way of typing is via physical keyboard. Humans have this really great feature, thats called "fingers", which allow them to touch, feel and use stuff, even when not looking directly at it. Believe it or not, It's highly effective. But unfortunately, majority of developers and UX designers these days think, that the answer to "what comes next after physical keyboard/buttons?" is a solution via touchscreen. You can see this sheer stupidity in modern cars like Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, BMW etc. where they keep removing phyiscal buttons, and replacing them with touchscreen. Typing "in-air" like this keyboard utilizes, is on same level as touchscreen typing - It's annoying, it's cumbersome and it's stupid.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nimrad Avatar
Nimrad
24 minutes ago at 03:37 am
This will stay as a backup solution for the foreseeable future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
foobarbaz Avatar
foobarbaz
19 minutes ago at 03:42 am

Typing "in-air" like this keyboard utilizes, is on same level as touchscreen typing - It's annoying, it's cumbersome and it's stupid.
Unlike touch screens, this actually has a huge benefit: You don't need to have a carry/get/go to a physical thing.

If you actually write something long, you should sit down at your desk with a keyboard. But using a keyboard for every little text input would severely impact the flexibility of this device. It's a shame if it's not good, but at least there's also speech input.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
14 minutes ago at 03:47 am
So basically you are paying an 3K upgrade fee for higher resolution on Vision Pro. Everything else reminds me of my Quest 3 with actually more limitations (no sideloading etc).

Is Beat Saber going to be available on it btw? Best thing ever
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
