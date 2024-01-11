Apple Releases Magic Keyboard Firmware Update With Bluetooth Security Fix

by

Apple on Tuesday released Magic Keyboard firmware version 2.0.6 with a fix for a Bluetooth-related security vulnerability.

magic keyboard hands on
"An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic," an Apple support document says.

The firmware update is available for various Magic Keyboard models for the Mac, including the standard Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad.

Magic Keyboard firmware updates are automatically installed while the keyboard is paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS, with no way to manually apply an update. To check a Magic Keyboard's firmware version on a Mac, open the System Settings app, click Bluetooth, and click on the info button next to your keyboard.

Apple's full security disclosure:

Bluetooth

Available for: Magic Keyboard; Magic Keyboard (2021); Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Magic Keyboard with Touch ID; and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

Impact: An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic

Description: A session management issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2024-0230: Marc Newlin of SkySafe

This is the first firmware update for some Magic Keyboard models in several years, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Top Rated Comments

jennyp Avatar
jennyp
1 hour ago at 07:13 am
Mine says 1.4.8 - seems a long way behind 2.0.6. I suppose I just have to wait for the planets to align or something.

What I wish would happen is that Apple releases a backlit extended bluetooth keyboard..
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PsykX Avatar
PsykX
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
I hope the firmware update replaces the Lightning connector with a USB-C !

Seriously, I read the headline so fast I thought they were finally releasing an updated version of the product. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sportpepper Avatar
sportpepper
57 minutes ago at 07:19 am
I hope this fixes my typos.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Roller Avatar
Roller
41 minutes ago at 07:35 am

Mine cost $199 (US) when I ordered it with my ac Studio M1 Max. Based on my online research the battery is not replaceable when it gives up the ghost. Does anyone know if that’s the case. If so it’s another argument for right to repair.
I did the same. From what I've read, the battery can be user-replaced, but disassembly and reassembly aren't easy. There's a kit available online for about $15, but Apple charges only $14 more (I just checked to be sure). I'd rather have Apple do it if and when the time comes. It's also worth remembering that you can continue to use the keyboard with the same cable you use to charge it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anappleaday29 Avatar
Anappleaday29
31 minutes ago at 07:44 am
You could hold down the option key in control center and click on bluetooth to see your full information as well
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
6 minutes ago at 08:09 am

"An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic," an Apple support document ('https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT214050') says.
This is such a huge concern for me... imagine if some skilled, state-sponsored hacker breaks into my home in the middle of nowhere and gains physical access to my keyboard and finds out how many times I ask ChatGPT for taco recipes in a single day?! I would never feel safe again, I tell you! :eek:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pros Could Start From $1,500, Rising to as Much as $2,000

Monday January 8, 2024 4:09 am PST by
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents. That's according to a new report on the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple's new iPad Pros will be...
Read Full Article203 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Agrees to Pay Canadian Customers Following iPhone Throttling Controversy

Sunday January 7, 2024 4:18 pm PST by
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
Read Full Article24 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Coming Soon With These Two New Features for Your iPhone

Wednesday January 10, 2024 6:44 am PST by
iOS 17.3 has been in beta testing since mid-December, and the upcoming software update includes two new features for the iPhone so far. Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 17.3 this week. The update should be coming soon, with a release likely later this month. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this year, T...
Read Full Article
Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605

Apple Announces February 2 Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset

Monday January 8, 2024 6:03 am PST by
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
Read Full Article257 comments
M3 MacBook Air Feature

New MacBook Air Models Launching This March: 5 Features to Expect

Tuesday January 9, 2024 6:50 am PST by
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in over 550 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple...
Read Full Article
blue ipads

Amazon's New iPad Sale Has Up to $170 Off iPad Mini, iPad Air, and 9th/10th Gen iPad

Wednesday January 10, 2024 8:06 am PST by
Today we're tracking a few iPad discounts on Amazon, including the 9th and 10th generation iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air. These deals include multiple all-time low prices on Apple's tablets, matching the prices we tracked over the holiday season. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep...
Read Full Article22 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band

Apple Vision Pro: Here's Everything You Get in the Box

Tuesday January 9, 2024 3:17 pm PST by
Apple has announced the launch date of Apple Vision Pro, its much-touted spatial computing device. The mixed reality headset starts at $3,499 and will go on sale in the U.S. on Friday, February 2, with availability in Canada and the United Kingdom expected to follow later this year. Apple has not yet revealed all the details about the device's configuration options ahead of pre-orders, which ...
Read Full Article158 comments