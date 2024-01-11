Al Gore and James Bell to Retire From Apple's Board of Directors, Dr. Wanda Austin to Join

by

Both Al Gore and James Bell are retiring from Apple's board of directors, Apple announced today. Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated to join the board as the two depart.

Apple Logo
According to Apple, Dr. Austin brings "decades of science and technology experience" to the role, and she has a track record of "advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy."

"Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Apple's board of directors," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "She's an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it."

"Like Apple, I've always believed in the power of innovation to improve lives, support human potential, and shape a better future," said Dr. Austin. "I'm honored to join Apple's board of directors, and I look forward to being part of a company that's always creating new ways to empower people all over the world."

Apple does not allow directors to stand for reelection after reaching age 75, which means that both Al Gore and James Bell are retiring from the board due to their age.

"We're deeply grateful to Al and James for their many years of service to Apple -- their insights, energy, and values have made us a stronger company in so many ways," said Cook. "For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work -- from his unconditional support for protecting our users' privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues. James's dedication has been extraordinary, and we're thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he's offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years."

Al Gore first joined Apple's board in 2003, while James Bell joined in 2015. Dr. Austin has a Ph.D in industrial and systems engineering. She joined The Aerospace Corporation in 1979, and from 2008 to 2016, she served as the organization's president and CEO. From 2018 to 2019, she was the interim president of the University of Southern California, and she also serves on the boards of Amgen and Chevron. She previously was on the board of Virgin Galactic.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

jooish Avatar
jooish
31 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Nice to see term/age limits applied ...somewhere.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
35 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
Shame to lose the inventor of the Internet, but I guess Apple will survive.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Someyoungguy Avatar
Someyoungguy
29 minutes ago at 01:46 pm

Shame to lose the inventor of the Internet, but I guess Apple will survive.
Troll much? This is easily debunked with two minutes of googling.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sparkinstx Avatar
sparkinstx
21 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

Shame to lose the inventor of the Internet, but I guess Apple will survive.
He's instead going to focus on searching for ManBearPig.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
32 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
He's been binging the latest #ForAllMankind season and realizes he won't be re-elected by the time the finale is over tomorrow.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
25 minutes ago at 01:51 pm

Troll much? This is easily debunked with two minutes of googling.
Tis a sad day when we feel the need to 'debunk' jokes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
