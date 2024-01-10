CES 2024: Ugreen Unveils NASync Network Attached Storage Series

by

Ugreen, best known for its charging solutions and accessories, has announced a new partnership with Intel to bring its next-generation NASync series of network attached storage devices to the U.S. market later this year.

ugreen nas
Designed for home or business users, NASync devices use Intel Core i5 control chips to provide an AI-driven intelligent data management center where users can store and access data locally and remotely via smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. An all-in-one app facilitates wireless data access for streaming media, and also includes photo recognition for searching pictures by text.

The NASync series come in 2-bay and 4-bay models for home use, and 6-bay and 8-bay models for business, offering up to 184TB of storage capacity and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. Drive installation is also made easier thanks to what Ugreen calls a unique manual push-pull mechanism, so no additional tools are required.

In addition to the SATA drive bays, all the NASync devices in the range include at least two M.2 SSD drive slots for installing solid-state drives, which can be used for extra storage or as a fast caching space for speeding up read/write performance.

Each NAS is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports, an SD slot, USB-A ports and Type-C ports, NASync can be connected to various storage devices such as SD cards, mobile hard disks, USB flash drives, and disk array cabinets for data back-up and synchronization. In addition, the NASync Series is also equipped with a PCIe 4.0 X4 expansion slot and dual 10GB Ethernet ports that can be aggregated into a 20GB bandwidth, offering up to 2,500MB/s download speeds.

ugreen nasync
Ugreen is also launching an "all-flash" compact model for creative and media professionals that features four M.2 SSD drive slots and a built-in Wi-Fi chip.

Interested users can follow the campaign for the Intel-powered NASync Series on Kickstarter.com, which launches in mid-March, according to Ugreen.

Tags: Intel, Ugreen, CES 2024

Top Rated Comments

kirky29 Avatar
kirky29
25 minutes ago at 04:21 am

AI-driven intelligent data management center where users can store and access data locally and remotely
AI this... AI that...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 8 U.S. States

Saturday January 6, 2024 9:34 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Read Full Article
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Starts Sending 'Batterygate' Settlement Payments to iPhone Users

Saturday January 6, 2024 7:54 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Read Full Article267 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Some iPhone Users Receiving $92 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 7, 2024 7:49 am PST by
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
Read Full Article
Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605

Apple Announces February 2 Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset

Monday January 8, 2024 6:03 am PST by
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
Read Full Article256 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pros Could Start From $1,500, Rising to as Much as $2,000

Monday January 8, 2024 4:09 am PST by
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple's current equivalents. That's according to a new report on the news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple's new iPad Pros will be...
Read Full Article202 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Agrees to Pay Canadian Customers Following iPhone Throttling Controversy

Sunday January 7, 2024 4:18 pm PST by
Canadians may soon be eligible to receive a payment from Apple following the company's iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2017. Apple has agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models, and the British Columbia Supreme Court will decide whether to approve the proposed...
Read Full Article23 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Perspective Feature

Here's What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like

Thursday January 4, 2024 1:05 pm PST by
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Read Full Article199 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

Wave of Apple Generative AI Tools on Track for WWDC Debut

Sunday January 7, 2024 9:29 am PST by
Apple is on schedule to announce a series of generative AI-based tools at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reaffirmed and expanded upon previous comments related to Apple's plans to announce a series of new tools based on generative AI at WWDC as part of iOS 18, including a revamped ...
Read Full Article91 comments