CES 2024: Ugreen Unveils NASync Network Attached Storage Series

Ugreen, best known for its charging solutions and accessories, has announced a new partnership with Intel to bring its next-generation NASync series of network attached storage devices to the U.S. market later this year.



Designed for home or business users, NASync devices use Intel Core i5 control chips to provide an AI-driven intelligent data management center where users can store and access data locally and remotely via smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. An all-in-one app facilitates wireless data access for streaming media, and also includes photo recognition for searching pictures by text.

The NASync series come in 2-bay and 4-bay models for home use, and 6-bay and 8-bay models for business, offering up to 184TB of storage capacity and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. Drive installation is also made easier thanks to what Ugreen calls a unique manual push-pull mechanism, so no additional tools are required.

In addition to the SATA drive bays, all the NASync devices in the range include at least two M.2 SSD drive slots for installing solid-state drives, which can be used for extra storage or as a fast caching space for speeding up read/write performance.

Each NAS is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports, an SD slot, USB-A ports and Type-C ports, NASync can be connected to various storage devices such as SD cards, mobile hard disks, USB flash drives, and disk array cabinets for data back-up and synchronization. In addition, the NASync Series is also equipped with a PCIe 4.0 X4 expansion slot and dual 10GB Ethernet ports that can be aggregated into a 20GB bandwidth, offering up to 2,500MB/s download speeds.



Ugreen is also launching an "all-flash" compact model for creative and media professionals that features four M.2 SSD drive slots and a built-in Wi-Fi chip.

Interested users can follow the campaign for the Intel-powered NASync Series on Kickstarter.com, which launches in mid-March, according to Ugreen.