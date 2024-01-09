Apple Music Classical Expanding to More Countries Later This Month

Apple Music Classical will be available in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao starting January 24, according to a post from Apple on X, formerly known as Twitter. The app can be pre-ordered now on the App Store in these regions.



Apple Music Classical first launched in most other countries last March, offering Apple Music subscribers access to over five million classical music tracks at no additional cost. The app features advanced search functionality, exclusive artwork, extensive metadata, curated listening recommendations, and more.

The app is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. It is built upon Primephonic, a classical music streaming service acquired by Apple in 2021.

In the U.S., a standard Apple Music subscription costs $10.99 per month.