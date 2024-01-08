CES 2024: Mophie Debuts Juice Pack iPhone 15 Battery Case, Snap+ Qi2 Charger

Mophie today unveiled new Juice Pack battery cases designed for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. Priced at $100, the Juice Pack is designed to add additional battery life to Apple's latest iPhone models.



The ‌iPhone 15‌ case has a 2,400 mAh battery, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ model has a 2,600 mAh battery. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ version has a larger 2,800 mAh battery. At this capacity, the cases won't provide a full charge for any of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models, but they will provide a partial charge for long days of ‌iPhone‌ usage.

When connected to a USB-C charger, the case will direct power to the ‌iPhone‌ first, and when the ‌iPhone‌'s battery is full, the case itself will charge. Mophie says that ergonomics and design were taken into account with the Juice Pack, leading to its soft-touch exterior. Raised corners and a high impact protection system are designed to protect the ‌iPhone‌ from scratches and cracks.

Mophie plans to accept pre-orders for the new Juice Pack options starting in February.

Mophie also provided launch details for its first Qi2 devices, which were announced back in September. The $70 Snap+ Powerstation Mini With Stand, the $130 Snap+ 3-in-1 Stand, and the $70 Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount are set to come out in March and will be available on the Mophie website.



All three products offer support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard and will be able to charge the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and ‌iPhone 15‌ models at 15W (12W for the 13 mini), the same speed as MagSafe.



Mophie's Snap+ Powerstation Mini received a 2024 CES Innovation Award. It features an integrated stand that can charge an ‌iPhone‌ in landscape or portrait orientation, along with a 5,000 mAh battery so that it can be used anywhere.