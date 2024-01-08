CES 2024: Invoxia Launches AI Wearable That Monitors Your Pet's Health
Invoxia at CES unveiled the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, an AI wearable that's designed for dogs and cats. The Minitailz is an all-in-one GPS tracker and wellness device for pets, and it is able to measure respiratory rate and heart vitals, alerting owners about possible health issues.
Invoxia says that the Minitailz is able to watch for anomalies in pet behavior that can be indicative of a problem, and it can differentiate between walking, running, scratching, eating and drinking, barking, and rest.
In addition to collecting heart health information that is said to be 97 to 99 percent accurate, the Minitailz can detect atrial fibrillation in pets. Detailed health reports are provided in the accompanying app.
A built-in SIM with GPS technology allows for tracking of daily activities or locating a pet should it be lost. There are also geofencing features so that a pet owner can be alerted if a pet wanders outside the boundaries of a property.
The Minitailz measures in at 2.32 inches long, 1.18 inches tall, and 0.9 inches thick, and it can be attached to an existing dog or cat collar.
A dog version of the Minitailz is available as of now from the Invoxia website, with the cat model set to launch in March 2024. Both versions are priced at $99, with a subscription fee that starts at $8.30 per month.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called "batterygate" settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on...
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of "secretly throttling" some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was...
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We've created a series of mockups based on Apple's internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved...
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account's APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account's APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple's rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express...
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its...
iOS 18 is not expected to be unveiled until June, but there are already some rumors and expectations for the software update. Below, we recap two new iPhone features that are expected to be included in iOS 18, including RCS support in the Messages app and Siri enhancements. RCS Support In November, Apple announced that it will support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS in the...
Top Rated Comments
If the cat rendering is anywhere near accurate that thing is big enough to be borderline cruel. Hard pass.