CES 2024: Invoxia Launches AI Wearable That Monitors Your Pet's Health

Invoxia at CES unveiled the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, an AI wearable that's designed for dogs and cats. The Minitailz is an all-in-one GPS tracker and wellness device for pets, and it is able to measure respiratory rate and heart vitals, alerting owners about possible health issues.



Invoxia says that the Minitailz is able to watch for anomalies in pet behavior that can be indicative of a problem, and it can differentiate between walking, running, scratching, eating and drinking, barking, and rest.

In addition to collecting heart health information that is said to be 97 to 99 percent accurate, the Minitailz can detect atrial fibrillation in pets. Detailed health reports are provided in the accompanying app.

A built-in SIM with GPS technology allows for tracking of daily activities or locating a pet should it be lost. There are also geofencing features so that a pet owner can be alerted if a pet wanders outside the boundaries of a property.

The Minitailz measures in at 2.32 inches long, 1.18 inches tall, and 0.9 inches thick, and it can be attached to an existing dog or cat collar.

A dog version of the Minitailz is available as of now from the Invoxia website, with the cat model set to launch in March 2024. Both versions are priced at $99, with a subscription fee that starts at $8.30 per month.