Apple to Hold February 1 Earnings Call Just Ahead of Vision Pro Launch

Apple has announced that its first earnings call of 2024 will be held on February 1, one day before the Vision Pro launches in the United States.



On the call, Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the company's earnings results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The executives will almost certainly provide some additional commentary about the Vision Pro.

A live audio stream of the call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

The quarter ran from October 1 through December 30 of 2023. During this period, Apple released new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 series of chips, updated the iMac with the M3 chip, and debuted a lower-cost Apple Pencil with a USB-C port. Apple also expanded its online store to Chile during the quarter.

Apple has not provided formal guidance since early 2020, but analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of around $117.8 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported $117.2 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter.

AAPL closed at $181.18 on Friday, down from a 52-week high of $199.62.