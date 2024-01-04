Samsung to Unveil New Galaxy S24 Smartphones With Enhanced AI on January 17

by

Samsung this week announced its 2024 Unpacked event, which is set to be held on January 17 in San Jose, California. Samsung is expected to introduce its S24 line of Galaxy smartphones, which will directly compete with Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup.


Samsung's event announcement teases a "new era of mobile AI," so it's safe to say that Samsung's new smartphones will have enhanced AI capabilities on par with ChatGPT and other AI products. In fact, Samsung says that the new Galaxy S series will feature the "most intelligent mobile experience yet."

Galaxy S24 rumors have suggested that the high-end Ultra model will include a 200-megapixel AI-enhanced camera that is able to identify 12 kinds of objects and optimize them for improved image quality. The AI could also be used to translate messages to more than a dozen languages in real time.

The S24 Ultra is also expected to feature a flatter screen design with a more square shape, and it appears that Samsung is going to transition to a titanium frame, mimicking an Apple design decision for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. Samsung is expected to offer the S24 Ultra in black, gray, violet, and yellow titanium shades.

Other Ultra rumors include a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, which is a downgrade from the prior 10x telephoto lens, and Wi-Fi 7 support. The S24 and S24 Plus are expected to be largely similar to the S23 models, though there will be new color options and lager 6.7 and 6.2-inch displays.

Samsung's event will take place on January 17 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and customers who plan to pre-order can reserve a device and receive a $50 Samsung credit. The reservation system does not charge automatically, requiring only a name and an email address to reserve devices. Credits will be able to be redeemed when pre-ordering after the devices debut.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
7 minutes ago at 09:54 am
"Come one, come all... for a sneak peek at some desirable features for iPhone 22 or so revealed on Jan 17" ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
7 minutes ago at 09:54 am

and it appears that Samsung is going to transition to a titanium frame, mimicking an Apple design decision for the iPhone 15 Pro
Samsung's roadmap is empty until they hear what Apple is doing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

