Warning: iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Bricking Some iPhones

by

The second beta of iOS 17.3 that Apple released today is causing major issues for some iPhone owners, so users that have not yet installed the new software may want to hold off.

bricked iphone vittici

Image from MacStories' Federico Vittici

As noted by reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and Mastodon, some ‌iPhone‌ owners who have attempted to update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have found their devices stuck in a boot loop with a blank black screen that has a frozen spinning wheel.

Restoring to the prior version of iOS 17.3 or the iOS 17.2.1 release software appears to address the problem, but users who do not have a backup may have issues with the restore process.

Not all ‌iPhone‌ users appear to be affected, as some iPhones updated to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have come through fine.

Apple has not yet commented on the bug, but it is likely the second iOS 17.3 beta will be pulled in the near future until the issue can be addressed.

Timpetus
Timpetus
35 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Bricking is a very specific term, and this is not that. If you were unable to boot or restore the iPhone at all, as in DFU mode cannot even be activated, that would count as a bricked device. Thread title should be "Warning: iOS 17.3 Beta 2 May Install Unsuccessfully on Some iPhones, Backup Before Updating" or something to that effect.
(Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp
jdavid_rp
39 minutes ago at 11:51 am
Bricking ≠ boot loop
(Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
29 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
I thought „bricking it“ meant there was no way to even restore it? Hence, turning it into nothing but a „brick“
(Like | Disagree)
Mansu944
Mansu944
49 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Well, that's one reason to stay off the Beta's.
(Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan
ProfessionalFan
46 minutes ago at 11:45 am
FWIW I updated mine with no issue.

Had I seen this, I would have held off though. So everyone who hasn't updated yet, probably should not.
(Like | Disagree)
Naraxus
Naraxus
43 minutes ago at 11:47 am
It's a beta for a reason
(Like | Disagree)
