Warning: iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Bricking Some iPhones

The second beta of iOS 17.3 that Apple released today is causing major issues for some iPhone owners, so users that have not yet installed the new software may want to hold off.

Image from MacStories' Federico Vittici

As noted by reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and Mastodon, some ‌iPhone‌ owners who have attempted to update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have found their devices stuck in a boot loop with a blank black screen that has a frozen spinning wheel.

Restoring to the prior version of iOS 17.3 or the iOS 17.2.1 release software appears to address the problem, but users who do not have a backup may have issues with the restore process.

Not all ‌iPhone‌ users appear to be affected, as some iPhones updated to iOS 17.3 beta 2 have come through fine.

Apple has not yet commented on the bug, but it is likely the second iOS 17.3 beta will be pulled in the near future until the issue can be addressed.